Fall events, activities in DeKalb County

Visitors gather for the cake cutting Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, on North Maple Street adjacent to the DeKalb County Courthouse during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The cake was donated by the Sycamore Hy-Vee. (Mark Busch)

As the air turns crisp, temperatures dip, children return to school and leaves begin to turn, the fall season looms in DeKalb County. Here’s some family-friendly things to do during fall.

Apple picking

Jonamac Orchard – Malta

This 25-acre orchard in DeKalb County has more than 30 apple varieties available for picking, from classics like Jonathan and Cortland to new varieties such as Pazazz and Ludacrisp. Activities include corn maze, petting zoo and more. Grab some of their famous apple cider doughnuts, pies, hand-dipped caramel apples, homemade fudge, local honey and other treats. Visit the Cider House for hard ciders, apple wines and collaborative beers. 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. jonamacorchard.com

Kuipers Family Farm – Maple Park

Kuipers Fall Festival is on, and guests can visit the apple orchard to choose among 20 varieties of apples from their dwarf trees, as well as the beautiful sunflower fields for the Sunflower Experience. Orchard tickets include a quarter-peck bag. Homemade apple cider doughnuts, fudge, pies, jams and jellies, wine, freshly pressed apple cider and more are available at the Orchard Shop and Bakery. 1N145 Watson Road, Maple Park. www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com

Honey Hill Orchard – Waterman

The orchard, located in southern DeKalb County, will open for the apple picking season Aug. 31. Visit the 1880s converted apple barn, home to the craft and gift store. The orchard has 25 varieties of apples, free children’s play area with petting zoo and straw maze, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, freshly baked pies, caramel apples and honey. Special events are scheduled on weekends throughout the season. Visit the website for more information. 11783 Waterman Road, Waterman. honeyhillorchard.com

Looking for more places to pick apples in the region? Check out our list of apple orchards in northern Illinois here or visit www.shawlocal.com/thescene.

Red Delicious apples ready for the picking at the Jonamac Orchard in Malta on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Pumpkin picking

Wessels’ Family Farm, 2023 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. The fruit and vegetable local farm stand will offer pumpkins to purchase in the fall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. www.facebook.com/wesselsfamilyfarm

Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. The 12-acre pumpkin patch opens in mid-September and offers u-pick options. Wagon rides available on weekends and holidays. Wheelbarrows available for pickers. jonamacorchard.com.

Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and holidays. Closed on Tuesdays in August and September. The pumpkin farm opens from Sept. 21 through Nov. 3. www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Yaeger’s Farm Market, 14643 State Rt. 38, DeKalb. Summer hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fall hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Offers u-pick pumpkin options in October, with a free weekend hayride to the hidden pumpkin patch. yaegersfarmmarket.com.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Stand, 1502 West Motel Road, Sycamore. Features more than 50 varieties of pumpkins. Pumpkin stand opens Sept. 20 and runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Corn maze opens at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays www.johnsonspumpkinstand.com

136th Sandwich Fair

Dates: Sept. 4-7

Places: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road

Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show, a demolition derby and two melodramas performed by the Indian Valley Theatre. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com.

Sandwich Fair Fair goers fill one of the main walkways the during the Sandwich Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Volksfest Genoa

Dates: Sept. 6-8

Place: Various places in Genoa

The 10th annual three-day festival is cohosted by the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers and the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. Highlights include Rumble on the River featuring Lucha Libre Wrestling; food trucks and vendors; a 6K/10K Volksmarch Fun and Fitness Walk along the Kishwaukee River through Genoa; a Biergarten with complementary bus rides; live music; Boy Scouts Outdoor Breakfast; the Great Genoa Duck Race and more. For information www.genoavolksfest.org.

DeKalb Kite Fest

Dates: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Place: DeKalb Kiwanis Park, Fairview Drive and South Fourth Street, DeKalb.

Enjoy the fall weather and have some fun for free while flying kites with the family. Food trucks and DJ music are part of the annual DeKalb Park District lineup. Featured fliers will be Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/news/dekalb-kite-fest-2024.

Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk

Dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14

Place: Downtown Sycamore

The inaugural chalkwalk is hosted by Discover Sycamore and will feature a vibrant and colorful way to celebrate the community. Highlights include an art competition, food trucks and vendors, a children section and more. For information discoversycamore.com.

Malta’s Fall Fest

Dates: 3 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 31

Place: Malta Lions Park

The festival includes food, drinks, live music, family and child-friendly activities. Highlights include a parade at 3 p.m. on North Third Street, an animal show, fire pit and more. For information www.facebook.com/MaltaGarlandFestival.

DeKalb Corn Classic

Dates: Sept. 29

Place: Downtown DeKalb

The 44th annual 5K and 10K race begins and ends in downtown DeKalb. The route takes runners through historic neighborhoods, along the Kishwaukee River through Prairie Park, through Northenr Illinois Univesrity camps and Huskie Stadium and ends in Van Buer Plaza. Entertainment ont he course during the run will feature the Black Tie Jazz Trio, NIU’s Huskie Marching Band, Banda and NIU Steelband. For information or to register, www.dekalbcornclassic.org.

Taste of DeKalb

Dates: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29

Place: Van Buer Plaza, Palmer Court and Second Street in downtown DeKalb

The annual event is a fundraiser for Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary and entices participants to come hungry and taste a variety of dishes served. Food trucks, family-friendly activities and live entiertainment abound. The event is free to attend though food and drink will be available for purchase. Live music by InFunktious and the Prissillas. For information kishwaukeerotary.com/.

Genoa Harvest Festival

Date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5

Place: Downtown Genoa

The annual Genoa Harvest Festival will feature rides, kids crafts and activities, community vendors and a Fall Makers’ Market offering a variety of crafts and items. New this year include a pie-eating contest. For information dekalbcountycvb.com/.

Northern Illinois University mascot Victor E. Huskie fires up attendees during the NIU Huskie Homecoming Block Party Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Northern Illinois University Homecoming Block Party: Down Home in Downtown DeKalb

Dates: Oct. 13-20

Place: Varied. Visit www.niu.edu/homecoming for a more detailed event lineup.

NIU’s 117th annual homecoming events include a downtown DeKalb block party, Homecoming Car Show and March of the Huskies parade from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17; culminating in a football matchup between the Huskies and Toledo Rockets at 2:30 p.m. in Huskie Stadium on Oct. 19; and Huskies at the Farm at Jonamac Orchard in Malta on Oct. 20.

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival

Dates: Oct. 23-27

Place: Downtown Sycamore near Main and State streets

Sycamore’s biggest event of the year takes place the weekend before Halloween, marking a pivotal fall-themed affair complete with pumpkins a parade, and more to entice large crowds that descend upon downtown. The 2024 theme is “Pumpkins Around the World” chosen by Samuel Schwartz, a fourth grader at North Grove Elementary School in Sycamore School District 427. The festival begins on a Wednesday with a giant cake cutting downtown, which formally kicks off the family-friendly events. Highlights include a carnival which runs Friday through Sunday; a painted and carved pumpkin display contest hosted by the Sycamore Lions Club on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse; a Pumpkin Parade and Pumpkin Run on Sunday; an Autumn Craft and Treasure Market, vendors and more. For information sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

DeKalb Day of the Dead “Celebration of Life”

Dates: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2

Place: Downtown DeKalb and various downtown businesses

The second annual Day of the Dead celebration invites everyone to come out to downtown DeKalb to honor their departed loved ones in line with Dia de los Muertos, a Hispanic holiday. Public Ofrenda displays are free to sign up for, and will help pay homage to the legacy of late loved ones. The Ofrenda displays are hosted by the DeKalb Public Library, and will be up for public viewing through Nov. 3. The event also will feature a Welcoming Ceremony and Procession to honor those who’ve died. Performances by Ballet Folklorico Nueva Generacion de RTHS also will feature. A large community Ofrenda will be displayed at El Jimador Mexican Grill. For information visit www.facebook.com/p/DeKalb-Day-of-the-Dead-61554823881055/ or email DayoftheDead815@gmail.com.