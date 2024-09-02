DeKalb Chamber celebrates ‘The Winner’ barbed wire patent 150th anniversary

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating “The Winner” barbed wire patent's 150th anniversary (Photo provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the 150th anniversary of the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s “The Winner” barbed wire patent.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 13.

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, shares the migration, innovation and philanthropy story where “The Winner” barbed wire was invented.

For information, visit gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.