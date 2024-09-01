Sycamore girls tennis wins home tournament: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Aug. 31

Girls tennis

Sycamore Doubles Tournament: The Spartans won the team title behind three doubles teams winning championships.

Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein were champs at No. 1 doubles, Allie Van Mastrigt and Regan O’Sullivan were champs at No. 4, and Morgan Cook and Bella Johnson won at No. 5.

Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright were second at No. 2, Grace Majerus and Addison Kuhns were runners-up at No. 3, and Lila Ezell and Maryn Fischer were second at No. 6.

Boys soccer

Yorkville 6, DeKalb 1: At the NIU rec fields, the Barbs lost the final match of Barb Fest.

Belvidere North 2, Sycamore 0: At the NIU rec fields, the Spartans lost their final match of Barb Fest.

Oregon tourney: The Cogs went 1-0-1 on Saturday to take third in the eight-time field.

They started with a 1-1 tie against Oregon in a match that did not count toward conference standings. Adrian Leon scored off an assist from Ayden Hernandez.

G-K beat Orion 3-1 to clinch third. The Cogs got goals from Adrian Delgado, Adrian Jimenez and Liam Schuster.

Serena tournament: Indian Creek went 1-1-1 at the tournament, finishing with a 2-2 tie against Hinckley-Big Rock.

Jason Brewer scored both goals against the Royals. The day opened with a 2-0 win against Serena, with goals by Tyler Bogle and Parker Murry (assisted by Bogle).

The Timberwolves lost 4-0 to Ottawa. The Royals’ results were not available.

Volleyball

Ottawa invite: The Timberwolves (2-1-2) took fourth in the tournament after losing 25-12, 25-17 to the hosts.

The Timberwolves also split a pair of 25-17 results with East Moline, swept Byron 25-23, 25-16, and split with Streator after losing the first match, 25-13, 25-15.

Izzy Turner had 10 aces, three blocks, nine kills, 12 digs and 26 assists on the day. Mia Riffell had five assists and 30 digs. Allie Peterson had two aces, two blocks and 10 kills.

Girls golf

Oregon Invitational: At Sunset Golf Course, Mikayla Bass shot a 119 to take 15th and help the Cogs to a seventh-place finish.

Late Friday

Boys soccer

Oregon tourney: The Cogs went 1-1, falling 4-0 to Richmond-Burton and beating Princeton 1-0.

Javier Mendoza had the only goal of the day for the Cogs. Jamie Serna had the shutout against Princeton.