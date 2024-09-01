Folk singer, songwriter Joe Jencks to perform Sept. 13 in DeKalb

Joe Jencks (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb will host a concert featuring singer and songwriter Joe Jencks to benefit the church.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the church, 58 N. Fourth St.

Jencks will perform folk music. He has written folk songs such as “Lady of the Harbor.” Jencks’s “Poets, Philosophers, Workers and Wanderers” album earned him No. 1 artist, song and album honors on the North American Folk DJ Chart and the SIRIUS XM Americana Chart.

He served as a U.S. State Department cultural ambassador. Jencks was a recipient of the 2020 Archives of American Folk Music at the Library of Congress grant. He also leads a songwriting workshop.

The concert costs $20 for adults and is free for children ages 13 and younger. To buy tickets, visit uufdekalb.org/joejenksconcert or email office@uudekalb.org.