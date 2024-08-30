Fire at South Moon BBQ in Hinckley

HINCKLEY – A fire that broke out inside South Moon BBQ in Hinckley remains under investigation Friday, although authorities said no injuries were reported.

The barbecue restaurant, 100 E. Lincoln Ave., on the ground level of a two-story building downtown, was closed temporarily Friday, an employee reached by phone confirmed.

“Damage was confined to the rear of the restaurant, but dollar estimates are currently unknown due to the unique equipment that was damaged and/or destroyed by the fire and the extensive overhaul performed to ensure there was no remaining fire,” Hinckley officials wrote in a news release Friday from the Hinckley Fire Protection District. “It’s also unknown how long the restaurant will remain closed.”

The fire alarm sounded about 10 p.m. Thursday, when crews responded to a reported structure fire with smoke and flames visible, according to the release.

Multiple apartments are on the second floor of the building, according to the release. Hinckley firefighters arrived within seven minutes.

Initial crews sounded for mutual aid from across the region, bringing several neighboring community fire departments to help, according to the release. Those included crews from Big Rock, Cortland, Kaneville, Sandwich and Somonauk.

First responders began search and evacuation efforts and started fire suppression.

The fire was brought under control and the building stabilized. Crews left shortly before midnight, authorities said.

Although the fire remains under investigation, officials said they don’t believe it was suspicious.