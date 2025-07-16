State legislators talk business growth, workforce at Sycamore Chamber event

(From left) State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) speaks with State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Briefing event on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Shelby Crackel)

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual legislative briefing Wednesday with state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

Coffee & Conversation: Legislative Business Briefing was held at the DeKalb County Community Foundation headquarters in Sycamore. The event brought together local business leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders for a morning of meaningful discussion centered on the legislative landscape affecting Sycamore and the surrounding area, according to a news release from the Chamber.

“As a Chamber, we are committed to creating opportunities for our members to stay informed, connected, and involved in the issues that matter most,” Sycamore Chamber executive director Rose Treml said in a release. “We’re grateful to Senator Syverson and Representative Keicher for taking the time to join us and to Heartland Bank for making this event possible.”

Both legislators shared updates from Springfield, addressed timely policy issues impacting the region, and offered insight into their ongoing efforts to support economic growth, infrastructure investment, workforce development and small business success across northern Illinois.

The Sycamore Chamber thanked event sponsor Heartland Bank and Trust Company.

(From left) State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) and State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) speaks with attendees at the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Briefing event on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Shelby Crackel)

Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in open dialogue with a Q&A session, gaining firsthand understanding of how current legislation may impact their businesses and the local economy. Organizers said events like Wednesday’s highlight the importance of civic engagement and the value of maintaining strong relationships between the business community and elected leaders.

For more information on the Sycamore Chamber’s advocacy efforts and upcoming events, visit sycamorechamber.com.