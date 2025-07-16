New bank in DeKalb is a go

The building at 330 Grove Street in DeKalb Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Heartland Bank soon will have a new location to call its own along Grove Street in DeKalb. On July 16, 2025, the DeKalb City Council backed the bank’s request for a special use permit to allow a drive-thru at 330 Grove St. The land is currently empty. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Heartland Bank soon will have a new location to call its own along Grove Street in DeKalb.

On Monday, the DeKalb City Council backed the bank’s request for a special use permit to allow a drive-thru at 330 Grove St.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the petitioner intends to construct a single-story building of about 2,100 square feet on the vacant property.

“It will include two commercial drive-thru lanes,” Nicklas said.

The petitioner, Heartland Bank and Trust, purchased in fall 2024 about 0.5 acres of property. The space, 330 Grove St., was once a senior center. The building that occupied the property has since been demolished, city staff said.

According to the plans, Heartland Bank will close its existing location at 913 S. Fourth St. after the new one opens.

Upon the site’s completion, it will feature two drive-thru lanes, an ATM lane, 10 parking spaces, and a bank building.

Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith expressed his support for the petitioner’s plans for the site.

“It’d be nice to see that little corner developed,” Smith said. “It’s been set empty for quite a while.”