After injury hinders 2024 campaign, Zach Murray having big summer for DeKalb soccer

Sycamore's Paxton Nicol (left) and DeKalb's Zach Murray go after the ball during their game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Holding midfielders rarely light up the stat sheet.

But DeKalb boys soccer coach Patrick Hamilton said Zach Murray’s contributions come from his vision effort and leadership - something that has been on display throughout the summer.

“What we really want to focus on is just learning to work hard and put more effort into the game,” Murray said. “We need to put more effort into the technical side of the game, but it will come the more we go on in the summer. But what you can’t teach is effort. That has to come from yourself. So that’s what we want to focus on.”

The Barbs are coming off a 6-15 record last season, their fewest wins in a season since 2015.

Hamilton said one of the things he’s been most impressed with this summer from his club is the work ethic they’ve shown this offseason. He said turnout for summer activities has been consistent.

“We’ve seen guys buy in and work for each other,” Hamilton said. “Now on paper we might have had some strong pieces individually, but the way this group has come together I’ve been very pleased with.”

Hamilton said it’s been a good offseason for Murray as well. He’s worked with the DeKalb County United developmental team along with some activities with the Barbs.

Murray suffered a hamstring injury early in the fall, missing three weeks. He said that was a big reason for what he felt was a sub-par performance. But it’s also been a major motivating factor for him since the season ended.

“I really want to redeem from last season,” Murray said. “I think I was just a little lackluster overall in being injured. I want to stay healthy this year and keep some great performances and put in the effort, put in the work and do what I do best.”

Murray didn’t have a goal or an assist last year from his defensive midfielder role. He did earn honorable mention on the Daily Chronicle 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer team.

Hamilton said DeKalb attacks started with Murray last year.

“If you see an attack kind of grow, it’s because of his vision of being able to open up and see quality space,” Hamilton said. “He’s not always on the statboard but he’s a guy influencing a match more consistently.”

He said Murray’s importance was obvious during his injury last year. The Barbs had a stretch in which they lost nine of 10 games, mostly overlapping with Murray’s absence.

“Zach ate up a ton of minutes in the midfield and excelled everywhere,” Hamilton said. “It was clearly visible when he went down with a hamstring issue what he meant to this group. But the biggest growth that I’ve seen over this past year is just his leadership and commitment to the group.”

Hamilton said he’s been even more lethal on the offensive side of things during the summer season.

Murray said he’s liked what he’s seen from the Barbs this summer ahead of the start of the regular season with the Barb Cup on Aug. 26.

“We’ve won some games, we’ve had some really good performances,” Murray said. “We’ve lost some games with some not-so-great performances. Overall I’d say it’s been a pretty decent summer and we’re still looking to keep going upward.”