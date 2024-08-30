DeKalb Elks Lodge gets $25K city grant for parking lot resurfacing

The DeKalb Elks Lodge is seen Aug. 28, 2024, at 209 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Area veterans and other patrons who frequent the DeKalb Elks Lodge will soon experience a smoother commute as they’re entering and exiting the club’s property.

Action taken this week in a 6-1 vote by the DeKalb City Council helped pave the way for the DeKalb Elks Lodge to pay to resurface its parking lot at 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins recused himself. Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith was absent.

DeKalb Elks Lodge board member Mark Klatt said having the city’s financial backing of the project means a lot.

“The main existing lot needed to be resurfaced because it was 1996 when it was put in,” Klatt said. “It was a gravel-relief lot that we added for Bingo overflow but it also goes to this beautiful Veterans Memorial Park that we just recently put in there in the last couple years.”

The City Council this week decided to award $25,000 in architectural improvement program grant funds to the DeKalb Elks Lodge. The project has been a long time in the making, officials said.

Klatt said the grant has been a big help to the club.

As part of a cost-sharing arrangement with the city, the DeKalb Elks Lodge is required to match up to a maximum of $25,000 of the estimated $75,000 total project costs, city documents show.

Klatt emphasized that the grant helps the DeKalb Elks Lodge to continue carrying out its mission in the community.

The club property along South Annie Glidden Road has been owned by the DeKalb Elks Lodge since 1996, according to city documents.

“We do a lot of charities and stuff for veterans and people in town,” Klatt said. “We’re a not-for-profit.”

City Manager Bill Nicklas said city staff had recommended that the Council support the DeKalb Elks Lodge with the funds provided under the city’s architectural improvement program. The money does not come from tax increment financing.

“It serves not only this particular property, but there’s a Veterans Memorial just to the north end of this that is a public place,” Nicklas said. “There’s people coming in. It’s a contribution from the club.”