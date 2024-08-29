DeKalb chamber welcomes U.S. Adult Soccer Association

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming US Adult Soccer Association (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the U.S. Adult Soccer Association to its membership and celebrated its National Amateur Cup soccer tournament’s 100th anniversary.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting July 25.

The U.S. Adult Soccer Association, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, is a national soccer organization that seeks to administer, develop and promote adult soccer participation in the U.S., according to a news release.

For information, call 773-727-1145 or visit usadultsoccer.com.