Indian Creek school district to conduct preschool screenings

SHABBONA – Indian Creek School District 425 will conduct preschool screenings for children ages 3 to 5 to help parents identify preschool programs that fit their child’s needs.

The free screenings will be Sept. 12, Nov. 14, Jan. 16, 2025, March 13, 2025, and May 8, 2025, at Indian Creek Elementary School, 301 W. Cherokee Ave., Shabbona.

The screenings will identify at-risk children as defined by the Preschool-for-All criteria. Preschool program services also will be offered to children who meet the criteria, according to a news release.

The screenings last 45 minutes. The process includes social skills, language and speech development, vocabulary, cognitive development, English proficiency, vision and hearing, gross and fine motor skills, and visual-motor integration. The screenings also will collect environmental, economic and demographic information.

Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-824-8257.