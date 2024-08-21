Gregory: Thank you, DeKalb County. It has been an honor.

In any profession the goal should be to contribute to the organization you work for and hope you leave it better than when you found it. The path to arriving at “better” is not always a straight line and many times it’s what we learn from the journey that sets us up for continued success.

It is a great time to live, work, learn, play and do business in DeKalb County.

Over the past three, going on four budget cycles, the County Board has worked to “hold the line” for the county portion of the average property taxpayer’s bill. This has happened in spite of needing to make adjustments to stabilize several budget areas and immense inflationary pressures.

Historic economic development occurring along I-88 that is diversifying the tax base, coupled with a County Board that has shown a commitment to working within its means, has made this possible. There are numerous competing interests for resources and the County Board has continued to demonstrate a balanced approach that supports the staff, strives for excellent service delivery and gives taxpayers predictability. This would not be possible without leadership and support from past and present County Board Chairs, John Frieders, Suzanne Willis and Ellingsworth Webb.

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory and DeKalb County Board Chair Suzanne Willis, a Democrat from District 10, talk to DeKalb County Board member Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

It is important to recognize the leadership team at the County for all the work they do to provide stellar services in a value-driven way: Chief Judge Brad Waller, State’s Attorney Rick Amato, Public Defender Chip Criswell, Circuit Clerk Lori Grubbs, Sheriff Andy Sullivan, Coroner/ESDA Director Denny Miller, Court Services Director Mike Venditti, Treatment Courts Director Michael Douglas, County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims, Treasurer Becky Springer, Chief County Assessment Officer Bridget Nodurft, Community Development Director Derek Hiland, Comptroller Bob Miller, Human Resources Manager Tim Neubert, IMO Director Sheila Santos, Forest Preserve Superintendent Terry Hannan, Facilities Director Jim Scheffers, County Engineer Nathan Schwartz, Public Health Administrator Lisa Gonzalez, Nursing Home Administrator Bart Becker, Mental Health Director Deanna Cada, Regional Office of Education Superintendent Amanda Christensen, and Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Tammy Anderson. This team of professionals is second to none and I am confident they will continue to guide the County in a positive direction moving forward.

I trust the County Board and leadership team would agree that we all owe a debt of gratitude to the dedicated employees that are the faces you see at the front counters; are keeping and preserving records; are ensuring fair valuation of properties; are keeping our technology and workforce current and operable; are accounting for and investing resources; are out fixing roads in the summer and plowing snow in the winter; are keeping our facilities running; are answering emergency 911 calls; are staffing our jail; are patrolling county roads; are trying, defending, keeping a record, or deciding the cases in our courthouse; are taking care of our sick, seniors, and those who served our country; are working with individuals with addiction or those in need of a second chance; are ensuring development and education happens in an orderly way; are preserving natural spaces for recreation; or are volunteering their time and talent on one of many boards and committees in the County. These are the people that make DeKalb County work.

DeKalb County has 26 different departments, each with its own responsibilities that differentiate it from the others, at least in terms of types of service being provided. The County has come together to embrace the “One-County” philosophy, recognizing the concept famously attributed to Aristotle, “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

A special thank you to all of you who make DeKalb County such a wonderful place. It has been an honor to serve with you.