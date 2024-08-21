DeKalb County to vote on interim adminstrator

Shaw Local file photo – Derek Hiland, DeKalb County Community Development Director, points out areas on a map Friday at the Administration Building, that would be suitable in the event a large company shows interest in locating a facility in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County will likely have a new county administrator, at least on an interim basis, by Wednesday night.

The DeKalb County Board will vote to make staffer Derek Hiland interim county administrator at its Wednesday meeting, according to county documents.

Wednesday also is expected to be DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory’s last official day, although he may continue part-time work as he and the county begin a transitional period, officials have said.

In July, Gregory, 44, informed county officials he would be leaving his position with the county in August, and take a new position in the private sector.

Hiland, who has worked for DeKalb County under multiple administrators, is the county’s community developer. He was formerly a principal planner for the city of DeKalb.