Sorrento’s in Maple Park celebrating 50 years in business

MAPLE PARK – A Maple Park steakhouse known for its Italian and American food is inviting the community to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50 W. 187 Route 64, Maple Park, is hosting Sorrento’s Big Day on Aug. 22, and the public is invited. Promotions at the dining establishment will run throughout that week, and patrons are invited to keep apprised on the business’ Facebook page for updates.

In 1974, pizza professional Vince Palazzolo bought Kendall’s Ranch, which operated successfully for 30 years at the Maple Park location. Palazzolo, seeking to rid himself of the pizza business, turned the building into Sorrento’s, initially featuring menu items made primarily of pasta dishes, according to the restaurant’s website. He soon learned that prime rib was a best seller, and evolved the space into what it is today. Palazzolo’s son, Frank, and daughter, Anita, also help operate the business.

Sorrento's Restaurant, 50W187 IL-64, Maple Park, shown here Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, is celebrating 50 years. The Italian American steakhouse is planning a special anniversary celebration Aug. 22, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

