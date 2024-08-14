Hy-Vee to inaugural burger challenge: DeKalb Barbs vs. Sycamore Spartans

SYCAMORE – In a prelude to the fall high school football showdown pitting DeKalb against Sycamore in the FNBO Challenge, one local grocer is looking to capitalize on the event’s success by launching another.

Hy-Vee will host the inaugural Crosstown Classic Burger Challenge, which will pit members of the DeKalb and Sycamore football teams in a hamburger/slider eating contest. The contest kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore.

“We are trying to raise awareness for the DeKalb and Sycamore football game, the [FNBO] challenge that is Aug. 30th,” said Chris Streit, district store director at Hy-Vee. “We were trying to help promote that and find a way to help create some excitement and boost ticket sales to raise money.”

The annual FNBO challenge raises funds for booster clubs from both DeKalb District 428 and Sycamore District 427 schools.

During the burger challenge, two football players from each school will try their hand at eating as many sliders as they can. In total, there will be three heats, organizers said. The winner of each heat will be decided by which team is able to eat the most sliders in five minutes.

Casual burger restaurant chain Wahlburgers is set to open a new location inside Hy-Vee grocer, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, shown here Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

The inaugural fundraising event also coincides with Wahlburgers and its plans. Wahlburgers is next door to Hy-Vee.

Streit said hosting the competition makes sense on multiple levels. Wahlburgers opened in August 2023.

“Our one-year anniversary will be Aug. 20,” Streit said. “We thought it would be a fun way to help raise some awareness for the football game and reenergize excitement around our Wahlburgers for its one-year anniversary.”

On Aug. 20, Wahlburgers will offer half-priced burgers for its anniversary, Streit said.

Streit said proceeds will be donated to each school as part of the inaugural fundraising event.

“Fifteen % of Wahlburger sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. up to $1,000 will be donated toward the FNBO Challenge,” he said. “Twenty % of proceeds of anything over $1,000 will be donated of sales.”

Streit said he’s hoping for a nice turnout.

“We hope to have as many people as possible,” he said. “The more people that are able to come out and support it, the more money that we’re able to help donate back towards the challenge and raise money for both Sycamore and DeKalb boosters.”