Portion of Gurler Road to close temporarily Wednesday in DeKalb Township

DeKALB – A portion of Gurler Road in DeKalb Township will be temporarily closed for most of Wednesday for maintenance, according to Township officials.

The road closure also was announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office this week in a social media post.

Gurler Road between South Fourth Street and Corporate Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the closure is so crews can install storm sewers on the roadway. Motorists are asked to avoid the road while crews work.