Longtime Sycamore school board president Jim Dombek dies at 68

Sycamore School District 427 Board President Jim Dombek speaks during discussion in this Shaw Local file photo 2018 about a tax levy at the board meeting Tuesday at Sycamore Middle School. Dombek died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, according to his obituary. He served nearly three decades on the Sycamore school board. (Photos by)

SYCAMORE – Longtime Sycamore school board president Jim Dombek has died, District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder announced Tuesday.

Dombek, who served as the board president for the past 25 years, died Monday, according to his obituary. He’d been absent from most, but not all, board of education meetings over the past four months.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Board of Education President, Mr. James (Jim) J. Dombek. Since his election in 1997, Mr. Dombek has served our school district with unwavering dedication,” Wilder wrote in an email sent to Sycamore families Tuesday morning. “His passion for education, commitment to students, and tireless volunteerism have left a lasting mark on our community. He was truly a Spartan at heart, always striving to make our schools a better place for everyone.”

Dombek, 68, was born in Yonkers, New York, but earned an undergraduate degree in DeKalb County at Northern Illinois University. He would later go on to earn a Doctor of Law degree at the IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law in Chicago, and received a Master of Arts in Theology at Loras College in Dubuque.

He was a Permanent Deacon for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockford, was ordained in 1991, and since 2016 worked at Resource Bank.

Shaw Local file photo – Deacon Jim Dombek of the Newman Catholic Student Center in DeKalb sprinkles holy water on Stomach and Shamrock, the sheep of Anna Butler, 10, of DeKalb (left), on Sunday afternoon during the annual Blessing of the Animals at the Newman Center.

Dombek dedicated his life to family, friends and church, according to his obituary.

“He will be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and unwavering integrity. His legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched and the institutions he helped shape,” his obituary reads.

In his email, Wilder wrote that the board president had also dedicated more than a quarter of a century to the Sycamore school district.

“Throughout his 27 years of service, Mr. Dombek poured countless hours into ensuring that our district remained a place of excellence. His leadership and guidance have been essential in shaping the educational experiences of thousands of students. His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” Wilder wrote.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave, in Sycamore, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Newman Catholic Student Center, 512 Normal Road in DeKalb. A funeral mass for Dombek will also be held at the church following the visitation. His family has requested donations to the Dombek Family Community Service Scholarship Fund, through the DeKalb County Community Foundation, in lieu of flowers.

Dombek last attended a board of education meeting in May, prompting district officials to grapple with his absence during a July board meeting.

As a result of that discussion, a special board of education meeting to review policies regarding the role and absence of a board president was planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilder wrote that the the board will adhere to district policy regarding the vacancy of the board president.

“The board of education will follow the necessary protocol to fill the vacancy of Board President left by his passing. While we navigate this difficult time, we ask the community to join us in honoring his privacy.”

This is a developing story which will be updated.