Sycamore school board grapples with absent president

Sycamore Community School District 427 board of education Vice President Michael DeVito, President Jim Dombek, and board member Eric Jones listen to an administrator speak during a board meeting in this Shaw Local file photo on Dec. 12, 2023, inside Sycamore Middle School. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore school board officials are grappling with what to do since their board president has been absent from most meetings for months.

Officials this week cited a significant “personal matter” but did not go into detail about why Jim Dombek has been unable to conduct Sycamore School District 427 board business as president.

Dombek was last present at a board meeting May 28. Officials said this week they believe his absence is not intentional as he faces personal issues.

School board Vice President Michael DeVito has run board meetings in Dombek’s absence.

“I don’t have answers for this board on what is going to happen, and where things lie with our board president,” DeVito said. “I’ve tried to get those answers, I haven’t been able to.”

The board’s vice president doesn’t have the authority to set the agenda. During Tuesday’s meeting, DeVito said the agenda the board had before them was approved by Dombek.

“He’s not here right now, yet this agenda exists,” DeVito said. “The agenda sets the tone and direction of our district. This board has the control and authority as a unit of one to decide that, so you guys need to give me some direction here on how we’re going to move forward.”

DeVito said he’s not heard from Dombek in over a month, and is unsure how to proceed.

Section 2:110 of Sycamore School District 427 policy manual gives more than a dozen responsibilities to the board president and stipulates that the vice president can perform the duties of the president if the office of the president is vacant, absent or if the president is unable to perform the office’s duties.

Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder said he’s never encountered a situation like the one district is facing. He told board members he’d speak with the district’s legal team after board members sought clarification.

“In all honesty, this is a very unique situation,” Wilder said. “In my 15 years I’ve never seen an extended absence like this, and for circumstances that are beyond Jim’s control he isn’t able to be here. Very out of the ordinary, but it has really left Michael in a tough spot, and Michael is willing to step in.”

On Tuesday, DeVito said he worries the board is falling behind on conducting its responsibilities, and sought his colleague’s opinions on changing the board’s meeting schedule and structure.

Board members debated how best to structure business to ensure operations continue in Dombek’s absence. DeVito said he wants to ensure he feels confident about heading the meetings moving forward.

“We have to come to peace with the fact that there are things this board needs to do, and if like you said, I’m going to sit here in this seat again next month I got to feel good knowing we’re doing those things,” DeVito said.