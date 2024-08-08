August 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Sycamores approves contractor for 2024 road crack sealing

By Camden Lazenby
Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall looks over his notes as 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer and Mayor talk ahead of a Sycamore City Council meeting on Aug. 5, 2024.

SYCAMORE – A contract for Sycamore’s 2024 crack-sealing roadwork approved by the Sycamore City Council this week could cost the city almost $10,000 more than what the contractor had bid.

Elgin-based SKC Construction was awarded the contract for this year’s crack-sealing project after placing a base bid of $90,050, about $10,000 less than what the city had estimated the work would cost.

Sycamore engineering coordinator Jared Weber wrote in a July 30 email that city staff recommended approving the contract with the ability to extend the cost up to $100,000 – what the city had estimated the project would cost – according to city documents.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Sycamore Manager Michael Hall asked the council to authorize the city to pay up to $100,000 for the project.

“I want the extra just in case we can do a little bit more crack sealing,” Hall said.

Officials said the sealing work will be done on “various city streets,” according to documents.

The crack-sealing project will be completed later in the summer and early fall, when cooler weather is more prevalent, according to an Aug. 5 construction update from the city.

Hall said he asked the City Council to approve up to $100,000 for the project because there may be more cracks that need sealing than the officials are currently aware of.

“Even though the budgeted amount for the project is $90,050, we may have a project come up where you want to use that extra remaining amount for crack sealing,” Hall said.

