Sycamores approves contractor for 2024 road crack sealing

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall looks over his notes as 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer and Mayor talk ahead of a Sycamore City Council meeting on Aug. 5, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A contract for Sycamore’s 2024 crack-sealing roadwork approved by the Sycamore City Council this week could cost the city almost $10,000 more than what the contractor had bid.

Elgin-based SKC Construction was awarded the contract for this year’s crack-sealing project after placing a base bid of $90,050, about $10,000 less than what the city had estimated the work would cost.

Sycamore engineering coordinator Jared Weber wrote in a July 30 email that city staff recommended approving the contract with the ability to extend the cost up to $100,000 – what the city had estimated the project would cost – according to city documents.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Sycamore Manager Michael Hall asked the council to authorize the city to pay up to $100,000 for the project.

“I want the extra just in case we can do a little bit more crack sealing,” Hall said.

Officials said the sealing work will be done on “various city streets,” according to documents.

The crack-sealing project will be completed later in the summer and early fall, when cooler weather is more prevalent, according to an Aug. 5 construction update from the city.

Hall said he asked the City Council to approve up to $100,000 for the project because there may be more cracks that need sealing than the officials are currently aware of.

“Even though the budgeted amount for the project is $90,050, we may have a project come up where you want to use that extra remaining amount for crack sealing,” Hall said.