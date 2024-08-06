Van Drew: Free DeKalb County Career Fair, Back to Work seminar Thursday

While the kids are getting ready for back to school, we want to help you get back to work! This Thursday, come out to the free DeKalb County Career Fair event held at the DeKalb County Outreach Building with employers who are actively hiring and want to talk to you.

This free community event is the result of a collective effort by Family Service Agency of DeKalb County; Kishwaukee College; Kane County Workforce Development; and WorkNet Batavia Serving Kane, Kendall and DeKalb Counties; and DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC).

The event will run from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Outreach Building, 2500 N Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Our organizations have collaborated to put together an event to help our DeKalb County residents succeed in their career search. The event will feature meetings with employers, a panel discussion on getting back to work, and free professional headshots.

Employers coming out to the DeKalb County Career Fair include: 3M; Awaken Foundation; DeKalb County Government (multiple departments); DeKalb Community Unit School District 428; Edustaff Community Unit School District 300; Rockford Public Schools 205; Express Employment Professionals; Family Service Agency of DeKalb County; Genoa-Kingston Community Unit School District 424; Illinois Department of Human Services - Department of Rehab Services; Kishwaukee College’s - CDL Program; Northwestern Medicine Health System; Sonoco; Target Distribution Center; The Suter Company; and United Parcel Service.

Before meeting with employers, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., we have also assembled a guest panel to discuss the benefits of getting back into the workforce and establishing a career path.

We know that for some of our residents, the risk of losing the support services they rely on for financial stability and childcare is a significant concern. Our panelists are here to talk about returning to work while balancing benefits and assistance programs to achieve longterm stability. This panel includes representatives from Kishwaukee College, the Illinois Department of Human Services and The Suter Company.

Be sure to dress your best and get an updated professional headshot – or even your first professional photo! A representative from Family Service Agency will be out at the career fair to take your photo and help you make that lasting first impression with prospective employers.

Whether you are hunting for that first job, wanting to get back to work after time off, looking for a change, or even a student looking for that back-to-school job while you take classes, we have you covered. The career fair with employers kicks off at 1:30 p.m., but we hope you join us at 12:30 p.m. for our guest panel.

We hope to see you there!