Genoa Lions Mary Brandes, Barb Siskna, and Genoa Lions president Gene Bradford (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently inducted Mary Brandes and Barb Siskna as new club members.

The induction ceremony was held July 17 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., according to a news release.

The memberships were sponsored by Genoa Lions president Gene Bradford. The ceremony featured an induction pledge to follow Lions International’s bylaws. New members also must be committed to community service and supporting Lions International’s needs.