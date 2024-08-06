Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade opens in DeKalb

Baba's Famous Steak and Lemonade, 1015 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, shown here on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, is now open to the public. (Megann Horstead)

A new restaurant offering sandwiches of all kinds, including Philly cheesesteaks, fish sandwiches, burgers, gyros and fried chicken, has opened in DeKalb.

The menu also includes salad bowls for those looking for lighter options.

Baba’s Famous Steak and Lemonade, 1015 W. Lincoln Highway, opened near Northern Illinois University’s campus. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday; 10 to 1 a.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Chicago area regional chain offers casual dining, carryout and delivery. Its owner, Mina Salib, told Shaw Local News Network in the spring that he’s no stranger to the food business. He also owns and operates another Baba’s location in Aurora.

