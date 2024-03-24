Baba’s Steak and Lemonade coming to DeKalb

Baba's Steak and Lemonade is seen March 18, 2024 at 1015 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A new fast-food restaurant is coming to DeKalb, moving into what once was a vacant tenant space in the same shopping center plaza a few doors down from Starbucks on West Lincoln Highway.

Baba’s Steak and Lemonade is expected to open for business as early as mid-April or May.

Owner Mina Salib said he’s pleased to set up shop in DeKalb.

He already has experience in the industry. Salib owns and operates another Baba’s Steak and Lemonade establishment in Aurora.

“We have a lot of customers that come all the way from DeKalb to Aurora,” Salib said. “They pushed us to open in the city of DeKalb. I visited a couple times to try to find a good spot and, finally, we got it.”

Salib said patrons can expect much of the same food in DeKalb as is served at his Aurora location.

“Everything is made to order,” Salib said. “Nothing is pre-cooked.”

Salib touted the franchise’s reputation and all that the restaurant has to offer.

Among the items that Baba’s Steak and Lemonade is most well-known for in the communities it serves is its namesake Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and lemonade.

“Our chain, it’s been serving Chicagoland for over 30 years,” Salib said. “We have a really good, strong name. Plus, our customer service is very well. Also, our menu has a very big variety of food. We have over maybe 100 items.

“So that all actually puts us in a very good position between all the other restaurants. Plus, we’re open late as well.”

The establishment, 1015 W. Lincoln Highway, sits at about 1,300 square feet and is under construction.

“We’re going to have a couple tables for dining in,” Salib said.

Salib said he looks forward to getting to know the DeKalb community better.

“I like the vibe [and] the university,” Salib said. “It’s a very good town.”