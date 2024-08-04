Sycamore Police Department adds more vehicles to fleet

SYCAMORE – A second new squad car will join Sycamore Police patrols after the City Council approved the department’s request for a new Ford F-150.

The acquisition of two police patrol vehicles was budgeted for in the Sycamore Police Department’s fiscal 2024 capital budget, documents show. One of the vehicles, a Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, was approved for purchase by the City Council in March.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the city is still waiting for the ordered vehicle to arrive after some roadblocks.

“The second, we had some difficulties,” Hall said. “The police department usually goes through the state bidding process. For some reason, that bidding process was pulled in May due to issues with the manufacturer, Ford. So [Sycamore Police] went out and started seeking competitive bids.”

The Sycamore City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 pickup truck from Greenfield-based Morrow Brothers for $45,873 on July 15.

The 2023 Ford will replace a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck with 137,000 miles, according to city documents.

Police Chief Jim Winters said the 2023 Ford does not have a lot of what he called “dealer miles.”

“We would consider it a new vehicle,” Winters said.

At the time, Hall said the state bid contract was about $1,000 more than what city officials had arranged.

The city will also receive the truck sooner, he said also.

“They picked the [2023] because they can receive it immediately, because it’s in stock,” Hall said. “And it’s actually lower than the bid price for a [2024 truck]. Ford is still having problems delivering these newer vehicles.”