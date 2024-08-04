DeKalb police investigating Sunday shooting

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a shooting reported in the early morning hours Sunday, police chief David Byrd said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on the north side at West Hillcrest Drive and Spiros Court, Byrd said.

A citywide emergency alert went out at 4:47 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area while police investigated.

No arrests were made as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Byrd said.

No injuries were reported.

One vehicle in the area was struck by gunfire, Byrd said.

Police also have not uncovered a motive for the shooting as of 11:30 a.m., Byrd said.

This is a developing story which could be updated.