DeKALB – First Lutheran Church will host a meeting of the DeKalb County Parkinson’s Support Group.

The meeting will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at the church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb.

The free meeting is meant for adults and seniors.

The meeting includes a presentation on the latest developments for living with Parkinson’s by Dr. Martha McGraw, a neurologist at Central DuPage Hospital.