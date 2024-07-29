5 children, 2 adults taken to hospital following DeKalb County crash

Five children and two adults were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Glidden Road northwest of Kingston, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at 11:03 p.m. Saturday to the crash site where it found the vehicle, driven by a 47-year-old from DeKalb, had rolled several times.

The vehicle had been traveling south on Glidden Road, south of Wolf Road and north of Shangrila Boulevard, when it left the roadway and went into the ditch on the right, according to a news release. The vehicle then corrected and traveled across the road to the left ditch where it rolled several times.

A 13-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and flown with serious, but not life threatening, injuries to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, according to Chief Deputy Jim Burgh and the release.

The girl was not wearing a seat belt, Burgh said.

Burgh said her injuries were improving last time he checked.

“They were stable, non-life-threatening,” Burgh said. “They did not know when they would be released.”

The four other children in the vehicle – a 10-year old boy, an 11-year-old girl, 12-year-old year girl and 15-year-old girl – were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital by the Genoa-Kingston, Boone County, Sycamore and DeKalb fire departments.

The driver and an adult passenger, a 51-year-old from DeKalb, were taken to the hospital by Genoa-Kingston and Sycamore fire departments.

Burgh declined to say whether any weather or road conditions may have contributed to the crash.

“There was nothing that our investigators found that would have caused this,” Burgh said.

No citations or charges had been issued in connection to the crash as of Monday afternoon.