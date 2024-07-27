Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way UNITES with Transdev for Back-to-School Supply Giveaway

Kishwaukee United Way is excited to partner with Transdev another school year and host a back-to-school donation drive for families in need by providing basic school supplies and backpacks.

Many low-income families struggle to make ends meet, living paycheck to paycheck. There isn’t enough money to afford basic school supplies and a backpack for some families, leaving little left for items such as essential school supplies, which makes it difficult to prepare for a successful school year ahead.

This UNITED collaboration aims to level the playing field while relieving the financial burden for parents who are living paycheck to paycheck, which is considered an ALICE (Asset limited, Income Constrained, Employed) family.

Donation collection for the Back-to-School Supply Drive will run Aug. 9 through Aug. 11 at the Walmart parking lot, 2300 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Teresa Jacobson, Kishwaukee United Way Board of Directors member, poses with school supplies on a Transdev bus. Donation collection for a Back-to-School Supply Drive will be located at Walmart parking lot 2300 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. 60115 beginning Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, 2024. The event is cohosted by Kishwaukee United Way and Transdev to benefit DeKalb County school children. (Photo provided by Michelle Vaughn)

Look for the Transdev bus that will be parked in front of the store with the Kishwaukee United Way outreach volunteer team on-site.

Donors are encouraged to provide tangible school supply items and help “Stuff the Bus.” With your support, we can fill book bags with school supplies for so many students in need. In addition, free haircuts will be donated through a raffle offered by Final Fadz Barbershop.

Help us get students ready to go back to school. Every donation counts!

To learn more about this donation drive visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com or contact Stacie Miller, smiller@kishunitedway.com . To learn about ALICE visit unitedforalice.org .