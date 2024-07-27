Cortland man accused of battering sheriff’s deputy, spitting on another during arrest

Antonio Pringle, of Cortland, was arrested July 20, 2024, in DeKalb, and charged with two counts of domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer, court records show. DeKalb County sheriff's deputies allege they saw Pringle strike a woman, cause a tumble that injured a sheriff's deputy and spit on another deputy while resisting arrest. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Cortland man has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy suffered a fractured arm while making an arrest this month, according to court documents.

The deputy’s upper left arm was fractured while trying to arrest the man for an alleged domestic violence attack July 20, court records show. The man allegedly spit on another deputy while resisting arrest.

Antonio Pringle, 21, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, Class 1 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer, according to court records. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Pringle could face up to 15 years in prison.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said the deputy’s injury was not life-threatening but required immediate medical attention.

“They’re off of work, on restricted duty now because of their injury,” Sullivan said Wednesday. “When they were trying to take [Pringle] into custody, he resisted and ran away, and when he was apprehended, a struggle ensued, and the deputy was injured during that encounter.”

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road at 8 p.m. Saturday for a report that someone was yelling and threatening residents on the property, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies found Pringle outside when they arrived.

Deputies said that Pringle appeared to be under the influence of substances, according to court records filed July 21.

“His behavior was very erratic and confrontational with deputies,” a sheriff’s deputy wrote in court records.

Deputies said they witnessed Pringle strike a woman while police were at the scene, records show. He then allegedly tried to run away, and deputies chased him.

One of the deputies reached a hand out to stop Pringle, who kept moving, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy tackled Pringle to the ground in order to arrest him, injuring their shoulder in the process, according to court records. While Pringle was placed in handcuffs, he continued to resist arrest and “be verbally abusive,” deputies wrote in court records.

As another deputy placed Pringle in a squad car, Pringle allegedly spat on the deputy.

The injured deputy was treated at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, records show.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato asked a judge to deny Pringle pretrial release, arguing that if Pringle were freed, it would put the community and victims at risk, according to a petition filed Monday.

Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen ordered that Pringle be released Monday, records show. Pringle also is required to remain under GPS monitoring and refrain from contacting the victims under Pedersen’s ruling.

He’s next expected to appear at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29 for arraignment.

Sullivan said his deputies were forced to act when Pringle’s behavior turned from vocal to physical.

“Especially when you have an offense that’s committed in front of you, or if there’s evidence of that offense even before you got there where there’s visible signs of injury, we’re obligated to make that arrest,” Sullivan said. “We will always do that. When these types of calls happen, sometimes there’s a struggle that ensues and, unfortunately, obviously, our deputy was injured as a result of this.”