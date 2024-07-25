Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Library in August

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host a number of programs and events in August.
Here’s what’s happening:
- Cold Blooded Creatures and Summer Reading Program Awards: 1 p.m. Aug. 8. Attendees will be able to view various types of snakes, lizards, frogs, a tortoise, and an alligator. Summer reading program awards and refreshments also will be provided.
- Canvas Painting With Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8. Participants can paint on a canvas. The theme of the class is “Barnyard Beauty.” The class is intended for adults and teens ages 13 and older. Registration costs $15 and is required to attend.
- Death Defying Acts: The History of the Circus: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Patrons will be able to learn about the circus’s history from William Pack. The program includes Phil Astley’s creation of the circus, entertainer Dan Rice, and the Barnum and Ringling Brothers feud.
- In Person Crafts at the Somonauk Library: 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Attendees can create a diamond painting. Registration is required to attend.
- “The Wizard of Oz:” The Making of The Movie: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Participants will be able to learn about the making of the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” from historical presenter Jim Gibbons.
- Chicks with Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1. Patrons can crochet, knit, sew, or work on crafts. Beginners can attend.
- Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. The group is free and intended for adults and high school students. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
- Tech Help For Seniors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 22. Attendees will receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include tablet, phone, and laptop assistance. Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-498-2440 or visit the library’s patron services.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 14, and 21. Participants can play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is intended for people ages 18 and older.
- History Book Club: 4 p.m. Aug. 8. Patrons will be able to read and discuss history and nonfiction books.
- Fiction Addiction: 4 p.m. Aug. 15. Attendees can discuss and read fiction books.
- Men’s Book Club: 4 p.m. Aug. 27. Participants will be able to read and discuss biography, history and nonfiction books.
- Pageturners and Pageturners Too! Book Group Discussion: 2 p.m. Aug. 28 and 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Patrons can discuss suspense books.