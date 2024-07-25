DeKalb OKs plans that could pave way for 2nd data center

A for sale sign in front of a field at the northeast corner of Peace Road and East Gurler Road Friday, July 12, 2024, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Despite concerns raised by some residents, plans for a second data center on DeKalb’s south side are one step closer to a reality.

The petitioner, Karis Acquisitions, approached city leaders Monday asking that proposed plans for an industrial development consisting of seven buildings move forward on the northeast corner of Gurler and Peace roads. A company for the site has yet to be publicly identified as of Wednesday.

The petition included adding data center as a permitted use to the land under city code, increasing the allowable square footage for the development, and amending the concept plan to accommodate the data center for the property. The affirmative council vote also amended the annexation and development agreement and rezoning for a proposed data center on the city’s south side.

“They’re very eager to work this through,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

The 132-acre property previously was annexed and zoned by the city to the Planned Development-Industrial district in 2023, officials said.

DeKalb resident and former City Clerk Lynn Fazekas said she is concerned that it may be premature for DeKalb to be considering a second data center.

Meta’s data center originally went online in November. A water agreement went into effect between Meta and DeKalb in April 2020 and is renewable every five years.

“I think DeKalb should be making water protection of our water supply a top priority, and I don’t believe we can do that without first knowing how much water consumption Facebook-Meta is going to have [on] the impacts on our deep aquifer,” Fazekas said. “Meta’s only been operational for less than a year – about seven months, I think.”

DeKalb resident Deborah Ridder also said she has some questions about the project and was motivated to come out to the council meeting on behalf of her and her neighbors who live near the proposed data center.

“I am just concerned about the landscaping,” Ridder said. “What’s going to go around it? How many feet, the fencing? … It’s sad to see [agriculture] turned to concrete. But I understand there are some things more important than my house. But again, I think we all need to put safety first.”

Nicklas tried to address Ridder’s concerns.

“Unlike warehousing and distribution centers to the west of this with a lot of truck traffic in the course of a day, this would not, except during construction, have that kind of an imposition on adjacent properties and neighboring properties,” Nicklas said. “There’s a very significant buffer from Gurler Road, not just the buffer provided by a deep setback of some 300 feet to the fence line from the right-of-way, but also there are easements running along Gurler that could not be built in. There is, as you can see, a preliminary concept for a large detention basin and ComEd detention area, which would be landscaped and bermed.”

City staff have said they support the industrial development’s proposed ComEd substation location at the southeast corner of the property.

A vote on the actual development will be required before construction of a proposed data center can begin.