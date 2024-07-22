Softball: Sycamore grad Tia Durst transfers to Washington

After visiting the University of Washington, Tia Durst knew the school was for her.

The program. The coaches. The history. And also, she added, how beautiful she found the Pacific Northwest.

“That also didn’t hurt too much,” Durst said. “Not a bad touch.”

After one year at Lake Land College, the Sycamore grad is heading to Seattle and the Huskies, a newly minted member of the Big 10.

It was a big year at Lake Land, as Durst helped the team reach the NJCAA Division I World Series in Oxford, Alabama.

“It was legitimately, no joke, the best year of my life,” Durst said. “I enjoyed Lake Land so, so much. I am forever indebted to coach [Nic] Nelson. ... What he’s done for me is insane. The girls. what they’ve done for me is insane too. They helped me become a better person and athlete. I cannot speak enough about how good of a time I had at Lake Land.”

Lake Land went 1-2 in the World Series, beating Hutchinson 5-2 in an elimination game. Durst was 2 for 3 with a run, RBI and triple in the win.

Durst finished the year hitting .378 with 57 RBIs. Her 18 home runs were 21st most in NJCAA Division I.

“After seeing how I did there I kind of felt I was ready for that next jump,” Durst said. “I was ready to see what other challenges were out there.”

Durst said she looked at many other schools including Western Michigan, FIU, Bradley, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

She landed in Seattle. The Huskies were 32-15 last year, picking up a win in an NCAA Regional before dropping two straight to bow out of the postseason.

“Their emphasis on being a developmental program is what really sold it for me,” Durst said. “I know there’s a lot of areas that can be developed more, so that’s what I’m looking forward to a lot. The program speaks for itself what it’s done.”

Durst was the Daily Chronicle Softball Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. She missed the start of her senior season with a shoulder tear and couldn’t play defensively. She still hit .409 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs, setting the school’s career home run record with 24. She said the injury had a negative impact on her college plans.

She said after Nelson decided to step down as coach at Lake Land, she took it as a sign the time was right to move on.

“I always knew after my senior year of high school I’d be taking the JUCO route at first,” Durst said. “I knew I wanted to get in and out as fast as I could and use my eligibility at a four-year. ... It just seemed it was my time to step away. I can’t speak enough good things about coach Nelson and Lake Land.”

She said there were other options even with her injury, but she decided on Lake Land. She said she thought it was the best path forward to achieve her ultimate goal of playing at the highest level she could.

Now she said she feels like she’s achieved that goal.

“It’s a reminder that I live such a blessed life,” Durst said. “I’m so, so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given. I’m exited to see what’s ahead.”