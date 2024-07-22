Make a lava lamp at July 27 STEM event in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for patrons to learn how to make lava lamps July 27.

The Make-a-Lava Lamp STEM event will be led by the Society of Women Engineers beginning at 2 p.m. July 27 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

The free event is intended for children in second through fifth grade.

Participants can learn about chemistry basics, create a lava lamp from oil and water, and learn about the fundamental principles of chemical reactions. The facilitators include data scientist Michael Cha and tech support manager Sahara Becker. Because of limited space, the event is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.