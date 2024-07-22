DeKalb County property transfers: June 1-7, 2024

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1005 Oak Bend Road, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Grandview Capital LLC to Joel E. and Maria M. Contreras Trust, Residence at 14980 Fawn Drive, Somonauk, $239,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Matthew Pauley, Residence at 805 E. Kennedy St., Waterman, $282,140.

Pamela S. Noffsinger and Janice McDowell to Christopher Ehresman, Residence at 16393 Hickory Circle, Sycamore, $510,000.

Mohammed Kettou to Thomas and Ruth Sellman, Residence at 622 Charlotte St., Sandwich, $245,000.

Adolph P. Miller Trust By Trustees Paul P. Miller, Diane M. Smith and Shirley A. Miller Rayer to Patrick and Myranda Gillette, Apartment Building at 1295 Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, $360,000.

Finney Homes LLC to Mark and Beth Gardner, Residence at 722 Winding Trail, Genoa, $327,620.

Silverthorne Development Company to James M. Kraft, Residence at 1013 Joel Lane, Genoa, $370,711.

Dorothy Hitzeroth AKA Dorothy Baumgartner to Dru Robert Olson and Kelsey Hitzeroth, Residence at 2414 Glen Circle E., Sycamore, $220,000.

Michael L. Farris to Nelmarie Torres, Residence at 428 Kensington Court, DeKalb, $310,000.

Lake County Grading Co. LLC to Silverthorne Development Company, Lot at 130 Prairie St., Hinckley, $24,000.

Worthington Homes NGC Ltd. to Kailyn Alyssa and Kathryn Lynn Cygan, Residence at 532 Amherst Drive, Sycamore, $334,900.

Yvonne Wolfenberger to Pai Belvidere Farms LLC, Farmland at 1021 Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, $15,716,000.

Paluch Nine Farms LLC to Iroquois Valley Farms LLC, Farmland at Route 64 Old State Road, Sycamore, $4,700,290.40.

Amber E. Crane to Charles W. Brown, Residence at 30861 Irene Road, Kirkland, $167,000.

Mark Andrew and Linda Barrett Dirksen to Michael and Katherine Rubicz, Residence at 145 E. Warbler Ave., Cortland, $221,300.

Evan J. Gottlieb, Jacob B. Kruser and Jake B. Kruser to Santos Gonzalez, Residence at 300 S. Cherry St., Somonauk, $255,000.

Jacob and Lindsey Garnatz to Evon Bowgren, Residence at 3805 S. Pointe Drive, Unit F, DeKalb, $208,350.

William G. and Renee Hutul to Maria Rincon Aguirre, Residence at 1728 Godenrod Turn, DeKalb, $330,000.

Matthew and Angela Fleming to Jossue Garcia Garcia and Erika Nunez, Residence at 534 Devonaire Parkway, DeKalb, $350,000.

Aaron and Jacqueline Marquardt to Justin M. Hyde, Residence at 1105 Commercial St., Sycamore, $173,000.

David W. Wood Trustee Trust 3738 and 3837 to Riley Dobbs and Hannah Tameling, Residence at 1615 Pickwick Lane, DeKalb, $280,000.

Blake A. and Makenna Henderson to Eric and Nicolette Schlosser, Residence at 1028 Misty Landing Court, Malta, $295,000.

Matthew J. Paulsen to Charles D. Schmitt and Stephanie N. Karolewicz, Residence at 24538 Malta Road, Clare, $306,000.

George A. and Joanne Helmold Trust to Matthew Paulsen, Residence at 34090 Harrison Road, Genoa, $500,000.

Prairie View LLC to Ricardo M. II and Maria M. De Leon, Lot at 1060 Prairie View Drive, Somonauk, $20,000.

John O. and Vera Janene Tuttle Trust to Kenneth D. and Charlotte, Lot at 518 Bender St., Sandwich, $39,900.

Claire A. Putman Trustee Trust to Anthony and Robin Tufts, Residence at 640 Hopkins Lane, Sycamore, $605,000.

Worthington Properties Ltd. to Pamela Arenette Gonzalez, Residence at 211 S. Llanos St., Cortland, $264,900.

Worthington Properties Ltd. to Ronnie L. Griffith, Residence at 209 S. Llanos St., Cortland, $259,000.

Kathryn Gustafson and Brianna Orr to James and Dawn Fritsch, Residence at 521 Center Ave., Sycamore, $240,000.

Carol A. Schramer to Mark Dade Ellison and Erica Grace Abesamis, Residence at 908 N. 12th St., DeKalb, $174,900.