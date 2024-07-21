Looking for a job? Get tips on interviewing at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Those on the hunt for a new job might want to check out an upcoming workshop through Kishwaukee College that will provide interview tips.

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the college to host a free workshop for adults to learn interview tips.

The workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn interview suggestions and tips. The topics include the elevator pitch, dressing for success and questioning techniques. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.