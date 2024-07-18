7 injured in crash at Kingston intersection: DeKalb County sheriff

Seven people suffered injuries and were hospitalized in a two-car crash at Glidden and Baseline roads in Kingston Township Wednesday, July 17, 2024, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said. Multiple agencies responded (shown in this drone-captured image) and a portion of the roadway was temporarily closed. (Photo provided by Duane Fisher)

Seven people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Baseline and Glidden roads in Kingston Wednesday, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

One driver was airlifted to MercyHealth Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, he said. Six others suffered injuries. Sullivan said all injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the crash, which also prompted temporary road closures.

Deputies were called to the rural intersection in northern DeKalb County at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, he said. The sheriff’s office is still investigating and has not released identification of anyone involved in the crash as of 7:50 p.m.

One of the drivers allegedly missed the stop sign at the intersection and struck a southbound vehicle, Sullivan said.

“So it was a t-bone crash,” Sullivan said.

The driver who did not stop at the intersection was flown to Rockford. Two passengers in that same vehicle also were hospitalized. All occupants of the second vehicle – a driver and three passengers – also suffered injuries and were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Sullivan said.

All roadways closed to traffic were reopened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.