WATERMAN – Waterman Bible Church will host a free car wash and cookie giveaway for residents Friday.

The free event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 500 S. Birch St., Waterman.

Church volunteers will wash participants cars. Cookies also will be provided, according to a news release.

For information, call 815-990-1567 or email Kyle@watermanbible.org.