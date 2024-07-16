July 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Waterman Lions Club Summerfest, annual tractor show Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Parade of Power announcing team of Max Armstrong (from left), Shawn Blobaum, Josh Hickey and Joel Prestegaard is seen at a previous Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor &Truck show. The team is returning for this year's event on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Parade of Power announcing team of Max Armstrong (from left), Shawn Blobaum, Josh Hickey and Joel Prestegaard is seen at a previous Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor &Truck show. The team is returning for this year's event on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Photo provided by Leonard Johnson)

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will host its 24th annual Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show on Saturday.

The festivities will begin at 7 a.m. July 20 at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman.

The club will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding during the show.

The event will feature a pedal pull and a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers. Other activities include a fireworks show, a craft and flea market, a beer garden, antique farm exhibits, a kid’s show and a drive-a-tractor event. Food concessions and live music will be provided.

Breakfast will be offered by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power will be led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. Fay’s Finest Foods will serve barbecue.

For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.

Have a Question about this article?