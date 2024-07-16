Waterman Lions Club Summerfest, annual tractor show Saturday

The Parade of Power announcing team of Max Armstrong (from left), Shawn Blobaum, Josh Hickey and Joel Prestegaard is seen at a previous Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor &Truck show. The team is returning for this year's event on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Photo provided by Leonard Johnson)

WATERMAN – The Waterman Lions Club will host its 24th annual Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show on Saturday.

The festivities will begin at 7 a.m. July 20 at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman.

The club will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding during the show.

The event will feature a pedal pull and a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers. Other activities include a fireworks show, a craft and flea market, a beer garden, antique farm exhibits, a kid’s show and a drive-a-tractor event. Food concessions and live music will be provided.

Breakfast will be offered by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power will be led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. Fay’s Finest Foods will serve barbecue.

For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.