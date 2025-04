The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Brothers Country Supply's grand opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Brothers Country Supply.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors recently celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting March 6.

Brothers Country Supply, 1702 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, is an animal supply store that offers various items for dogs, cats, horses, chickens, wild birds, reptiles, and guinea pigs.

For information, visit brotherscountrysupply.com or call 815-859-0800.