The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois' grand reopening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand reopening of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting March 27.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois, 1037 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for people to enhance their lives.

For information, visit goodwillni.org/ or call 815-756-4200.