Aviles: Make summertime memories at Family Fun Fest

Looking for a fun summer event for the whole family? Get ready to make new summertime memories with your family and friends at the free-to-attend 12th annual Family Fun Fest Wednesday!

Family Fun Fest will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with games, giveaways and goodies from more than 45 businesses and organizations that support our community. Create memorable moments participating in this year’s featured activities such as, touch-a-truck first responder vehicles, skateboarding with Fargo Skateboarding, martial arts with United Elite Martial Arts, and making your own barbed wire with Glidden Homestead!

The 12th annual Family Fun Fest is an exciting way to meet the businesses and organizations in our community while having fun with the whole family. We create an atmosphere that is engaging for all ages and provide activities for free.

Just come in through the intersection of Sycamore and Dresser Road with parking available on site. Spend the afternoon playing games, winning prizes and learning about the services and resources in our community. You can also grab a bite from Mexican food truck Tamales Los Girasoles (formerly known as Tinez Tacos), which will be offering food for purchase.

Take advantage of the summer and Family Fun Fest’s free activities, swag and giveaways for everyone to enjoy and make sure to check out the new Hopkins Park playground and pickleball courts before, during, or after the event!

This annual event is brought to you by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the DeKalb Park District and supporting sponsor Illinois Community Credit Union. Visit the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce website at dekalb.org or follow @dekalbilchamber on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter to learn more about Family Fun Fest and the rest of our annual events.