DeKalb Area Women’s Center opens ‘What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat’ exhibit

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center recently announced the opening of its “What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat” exhibit.

The exhibit runs through the end of the year at Old Finn Hall, 1021 State St., DeKalb. A series of lunchtime talks also will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run, according to a news release.

“What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat” features cookbooks with important recipe displays. The exhibit also includes chocolate package designs and research by Kathryn Sampeck, an Illinois State University professor of anthropology.

“What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat” was created to accompany the DeKalb History Center’s “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit. The women’s center also will host a Brown Bag Lunches series. The series will be held in the DeKalb Area Women’s Center’s Great Hall Gallery, 1021 State St.

The Brown Bag Lunches schedule includes:

“Chocolate-covered Conversation with Ann Shult,” noon July 18. Shult will provide candy business insights. Attendees can view the exhibit display after the presentation.

“Chocolate-covered Conversations with Dan Grych,” noon Aug. 15. Grych will share the Duck Soup Coop cookbook prototype photographs. Participants also can view three generations of family cookbooks. Attendees will be able to view the exhibit display after the presentation.

“Chocolate-covered Conversation with Sharon Smith,” noon Sept. 19. Smith will share stories of The Confectionary candy store.

“Chocolate-covered Conversation with Anna Marie Coveny,” noon Oct. 10. Coveny will lead a “What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat” tour and share the exhibit item collection and installation process.

Donations for the center will be accepted. Attendees also can schedule appointments to view the exhibit. To schedule an appointment, email DeKalbAWC@gmail.com.

The center is handicapped-accessible. Handicapped participants must call the center for access. To access the center, call 815-758-1351.

The exhibit will run through the end of 2024.