Daily Chronicle 2025 girls track preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs
Coach: Valerie Freeman
Last year’s record: 6th place at Class 3A Huntley sectional
Top returners: Angela Gary, jr., throws; Sydney Myles, jr., high jump, sprints
Key newcomers: Maryam Abuikhdair, fr., distance, hurdles, sprints; Amaya Kemp, fr., sprints
Worth noting: Despite navigating significant coaching changes, the Barbs are showing remarkable flexibility and resilience according to Freeman. “We look forward to a year of tremendous growth, unity and success as we come together as a team.”
Sycamore Spartans
Last year: Third at Interstate 8 meet.
Top returners: Alyssa Stacy, sprints; Kennah Butler, shot put; Layla Janisch, 900/1600; Krista Cobb, discus; Uliana Baylor, long jump; Abigail Lisafeld, pole vault, Sydney Fabrizius, pole vault
Key newcomers: Lily Vasquez, sprints; Hayley Williams, 400; Kaitlyn Page, pole vault
Worth noting: The Spartans are coming off a strong indoor season, winning their home invitational and at Byron. Butler was seventh in 2A at the Illinois Top Times Championships, an unofficial state meet for the indoor season. Stacy hit a personal record in the 60 at Top Times while Janisch set them for the 800 and 1,600.
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Coach: Barry Schmidt
Last year’s record: 9th at Big Northern Conference meet; 6th at Rochelle sectional, two state qualifiers/medalists
Top returners: Natasha Bianchi, so., sprints, long jump; Regan Creadon, jr., throws; Ava Hardy, sr., sprints; Emma James, so., distance; Addison Vicary, sr., high jump
Key newcomers: Jessie Fredrickson, fr., sprints; Mady McDowell, fr., distance; Presley Meyer, jr., sprints
Worth noting: Schmidt is in his 25th season and has said this probably is the most athletes he’s had on the roster. The Cogs only graduated three athletes and Bianchi and Vicary won medals at state last year and are back to lead the way.
Hinckley-Big Rock Royals
Coach: Amber Moore
Last year’s record: 3rd at Little 10 conference; two state qualifiers
Top returners: Isabella Canzoneri, jr., 800, 1600; Sami Carlino, sr., shot, discus; Zeta Fay, so., 1600, 3200; Payton Murphy, so., 100, 200, sprint relays; Raven Wagner, sr., shot, discuss, 300 hurdles, sprint relays
Key newcomers: Leeanna Brewer, fr., shot, discuss; Isabella Martinez, fr., 800; Ella Michael, fr., 400
Worth noting: Canzoneri went to state in the 800 last spring. After contributing on the volleyball court in the fall and the hardwood with the girls basketball team in the winter, Wagner is back for her swan song, competing in multiple events this spring for the Royals.
Indian Creek Timberwolves
Coach: Chris Dvorak
Last year’s record: 2nd place in Little Ten Conference meet, 9th place in Bureau Valley sectional.
Top returners: Ellie Bend, sr., jumps, pole vault, Ally Keilman, so., hurdles
Key newcomers: Taylor Edwards, fr., high jump; Addie Marquardt, jr., high jump
Worth noting: Reagan Gibson graduated. Isabella Turner did, too. Bend is coming back from an injury and looking for a strong finish as a senior. Marquardt, a Hinckley-Big Rock transfer, qualified for state in the high jump last year.
Kaneland did not submit team info for the 2025 season.