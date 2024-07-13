Ellwood House to host ‘Kids’ Photo Lab’ program July 13

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host a “Kids’ Photo Lab” program as part of its Ellwood Explorers series.

The free program will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 13 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees can take summer sunshine pictures with “sun printing.” “Sun printing” is an alternative photo process that uses found materials to create art pieces. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

The “Kids’ Photo Lab” is the last of three monthly programs part of the Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s free youth educational series. The Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.