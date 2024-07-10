July 09, 2024
Help celebrate youth volunteers for DeKalb organization

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Volunteer Appreciation Party to honor Jackson’s Outstanding Young Volunteers and recruit new volunteers next week.

The free party will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult. JOY was founded by DeKalb teenager Jordyn Jackson and is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

