Help celebrate youth volunteers for DeKalb organization

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Volunteer Appreciation Party to honor Jackson’s Outstanding Young Volunteers and recruit new volunteers next week.

The free party will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult. JOY was founded by DeKalb teenager Jordyn Jackson and is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.