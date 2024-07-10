Girls basketball: 5 players who can be the Daily Chronicle 2025 Player of the Year

Sycamore’s Quinn Carrier goes to the basket during their summer game against Freeport in June at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

The Daily Chronicle is looking ahead to the 2024-25 athletic season and five different Player of the Year competitions. Today, we look at five potential Girls Basketball Players of the Year.

In every full season since 2017, a Sycamore girls basketball player has been named the Daily Chronicle Player of the Year, including future NIU guard Lexi Carlsen last season.

But the Spartans graduated a ton of talent while a few players on other teams have more experience and are ready for big years. Here are five players who could end up being the Chronicle’s 2025 Player of the Year.

Kendra Brown, sr., G., Kaneland

The Knights won their first regional since 2017 last year and celebrated by eliminating rival Sycamore on its home court in a sectional semifinal. While they lost the final to Dixon, it was a banner year that matched the most wins in a season for the program this century.

And Brown was a huge part of her team’s success, breaking the 1,000-point mark and setting a school record for 3-pointers in a season. She was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State third-team selection after averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. She earned a spot on the Daily Chronicle All-Area first team for a second straight year.

If last season was just the start of a rise for the Knights, Brown’s numbers are poised to make a huge leap.

Quinn Carrier, so., G, Sycamore

Carrier quickly rose from a role player last year to a key scoring component for the Spartans. She averaged seven points, 3.1 rebounds and shot 29.2% from 3-point range. She is one of two players expected back for the Spartans who averaged more than two points per game. She earned a spot on the Daily Chronicle All-Area second team

With the expectations as high as ever for a Sycamore program that’s captured regionals in the last four full seasons and eight times since 2014, Carrier will need to become not only the primary scorer but a lockdown defender as well. As the year went on, she was tasked with defending some high-level scorers, including Brown.

Anna Herrmann, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

It took Herrmann just two years to become the program’s career leader in 3-pointers made at 183. She also has school records for 3-pointers made in a game (seven) and season (107) as she enters her junior year. Last year she averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Royals. She was an all-area first-team selection after making the second team as a freshman.

While coach Doug Brewington and his up-tempo offense is now at Genoa-Kingston, Bob Barnett takes over the Royals. He said he likes to get up and down as well and prefers to set the tempo. The Royals’ lineup last year was almost entirely non-seniors, so the hopes are high for improvement all the way around, including for Herrmann.

Ally Poegel, sr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Poegel was an honorable mention selection to the all-area team as a freshman before earning second-team selections the last two seasons. She’s already eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

But Brewington said bigger things are in store for Poegel this season as she shifts back to point guard, and Poegel said she’s excited to get the ball back in her hands as the Cogs search for their first regional title since 1989, according to the IHSA.

Kezaria Mitchell, sr., G, DeKalb

Mitchell averaged 6.4 points and seven rebounds per game last year. But she brought a lot of defense to DeKalb, a team that made defense its identity.

The Barbs went 15-4 last year in games they allowed 45 or fewer points. They were 0-13 when giving up 46 or more. And Mitchell, a second-team all-area selection, brought a physicality that echoed throughout the team, with coach Brad Bjelk calling her the backbone of the club. If the Barbs continue their upward trajectory, chances are Mitchell’s defense had something to do with it.