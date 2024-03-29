Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Basketball All-Area Team

Hinckley-Big Rock's Anna Herrmann drives against Newark’s Addison Ness during the 2024 Little Ten Tournament. (Mark Busch)

Player of the Year

Lexi Carlsen, Sycamore, sr., G

Kaneland's Kendra Brown gets a layup in front of Dixon’s Morgan Hargrave during their Class 3A sectional final game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

All-Area First Team

Kendra Brown, Kaneland, jr., G

Brown was at the heart of the Knights’ run to the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final, averaging 14.4 points per game. She also pulled down 5.8 rebounds and averaged 2.5 steals per game in making the All-Interstate 8 Team. She broke the 1,000-point mark and set the school record for 3-pointers in a season. She earned a spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State third team.

Lexi Schueler, Kaneland, sr., G

The heart and soul of the Knights, coach Brian Claesson said, Schueler was an All-Interstate 8 Conference selection. She averaged 11.2 points per game to go with 2.2 steals per contest.

Anna Herrmann, Hinckley-Big Rock, so., G

In just two years, Herrmann has put her mark on the school’s record book while averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. She holds the school’s record for 3-pointers made in a game (seven), season (107) and career (183). She was All-Little Ten Conference and made the IBCA All-State third team.

Sophia Klacik, Sycamore, sr., G

A first-team All-Interstate 8 Conference selection, Klacik averaged seven points and 3.1 rebounds per game. She knocked down 34% of her 3-point shots and made 91% of her free throws.

Monroe McGhee, Sycamore, sr., F

McGhee averaged 11.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds – all second on the team behind Player of the Year Lexi Carlsen. She was an All-Interstate 8 Conference pick and an IBCA All-State special mention.

Sycamore's Quinn Carrier pulls down a rebound in front of Belvidere's Reem Aldi. (Mark Busch)

Second Team

Quinn Carrier, Sycamore, fr., G

Kezaria Mitchell, DeKalb, jr., G

Ally Poegel, Genoa-Kingston, jr., G

Cayla Evans, DeKalb, sr., G

Sami Carlino, Hinckley-Big Rock, jr., C

DeKalb’s Alicia Johnson gets off a shot during a game at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Honorable mention

Alicia Johnson, DeKalb, so., G

Raven Wagner, Hinckley-Big Rock, jr., F

Mia Cotton, Hinckley-Big Rock fr., G

Sam Kerry, Kaneland, jr., G/F

Megan Brannon, Sycamore, sr., C