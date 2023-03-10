2023 Daily Chronicle Girls All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the year

Evyn Carrier, sr., C, Sycamore

Serena’s Jenna Setchell tries to steal the ball from Hinkley Big Rock’s Devin Werner 1st period during the Class 1A Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Serena High School. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

All-area first team

Lexi Carlsen, jr., G, Sycamore — The co-MVP with Carrier of the Interstate 8 Conference, Carlsen averaged 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 assists per game. The NIU commit also earned all-tournament team honors at Hampshire and was academic all-conference.

Monroe McGhee, jr., G, Sycamore — McGhee averaged 9.0 points, 2.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in earning all-conference honors in the Interstate 8. She also set a school record in drawing 13 charges this season.

Kendra Brown, soph., G, Kaneland — The all-conference I8 selection averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Her 76 made 3-pointers were four off of the school record.

Kailey Plank, sr., G, Kaneland — The all-I8 selection averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this year.

Devin Werner, sr., F/C, Hinckley-Big Rock — Helping the Royals win a regional for the second straight year, Werner averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. She shot 56.8% from the floor and was an all-conference selection in the Little 10.

Genoa-Kingston's Ally Poegel shoots over two Rockford Christian defenders during their game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Second team

Isabella Turner, soph., G, Indian Creek

Anna Herrmann, fresh., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Ally Poegel, soph., G, Genoa-Kingston

Cayla Evans, jr., G/F, DeKalb

Bryce Boylen, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston

DeKalb's Ella Medina shoots past Dixon’s Hallie Williamson during their game Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Honorable mention

Sophia Klacik, jr. G. Sycamore; Mal Armstrong, sr., G, Sycamore; Ella Russell, soph., G, DeKalb; Ella Medina, soph., G, DeKalb; Alexis Schueler, jr., G, Kaneland