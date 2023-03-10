2023 Daily Chronicle Girls All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Player of the year
Evyn Carrier, sr., C, Sycamore
All-area first team
Lexi Carlsen, jr., G, Sycamore — The co-MVP with Carrier of the Interstate 8 Conference, Carlsen averaged 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 assists per game. The NIU commit also earned all-tournament team honors at Hampshire and was academic all-conference.
Monroe McGhee, jr., G, Sycamore — McGhee averaged 9.0 points, 2.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in earning all-conference honors in the Interstate 8. She also set a school record in drawing 13 charges this season.
Kendra Brown, soph., G, Kaneland — The all-conference I8 selection averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Her 76 made 3-pointers were four off of the school record.
Kailey Plank, sr., G, Kaneland — The all-I8 selection averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this year.
Devin Werner, sr., F/C, Hinckley-Big Rock — Helping the Royals win a regional for the second straight year, Werner averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. She shot 56.8% from the floor and was an all-conference selection in the Little 10.
Second team
Isabella Turner, soph., G, Indian Creek
Anna Herrmann, fresh., G, Hinckley-Big Rock
Ally Poegel, soph., G, Genoa-Kingston
Cayla Evans, jr., G/F, DeKalb
Bryce Boylen, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston
Honorable mention
Sophia Klacik, jr. G. Sycamore; Mal Armstrong, sr., G, Sycamore; Ella Russell, soph., G, DeKalb; Ella Medina, soph., G, DeKalb; Alexis Schueler, jr., G, Kaneland