NIU Center for Greek Life construction could begin by 2028

Concept art shows the view from Kimberly Drive of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – Citing “time of the essence,” capital funding underway and a construction date expected no later than four years from closing, Northern Illinois University could soon take ownership of city-owned property to build a Greek life center.

The real estate purchase and sale agreement is the latest step expected to go before the DeKalb City Council Monday as NIU looks to confirm its plans for a 2-acre corner of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road in DeKalb.

It’s been about a year since DeKalb city leaders first backed a plan to redevelop the vacant city-owned lot. At the time, NIU Chief of Staff Matt Streb said the newly-dubbed Center for Greek Life would be the “largest privately funded project” in university history behind only Barsema Hall.

The purchase contract – expected to go before the Council for a vote at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., Monday – would transfer the land to the NIU Foundation for $200,000, documents show.

“Time is of the essence for the real estate closing,” city staff wrote in documents ahead of the Council meeting. “Once acquired, the Foundation can more assertively seek donor support for the site redevelopment.”

NIU has used fundraising firm Pennington and Company to help raise money for the Center, officials previously said.

The city has maintained the land since acquiring it, which includes mostly weeding and cutting grass, documents show.

Streb in July 2023 said that funding for the Center would be a centerpiece of a $500 million capital campaign for the university.

In April, NIU project leaders presented concept plans of the space after the DeKalb City Council granted an extension on development plans. Lisle-based architectural firm Farnsworth Group published the concept plans which show how the university intends to use the Center.

The about 17,000-square-foot building would “promote a sense of unity among Greek students and provide them with event/meeting space, as well as leadership and professional development opportunities,” according to NIU’s website. “It will also enhance engagement with the community and local groups/organizations.”

Features in the Center would include: meeting spaces and conference rooms, study and lounge space, a large event space, outdoor space and a year-round courtyard, a warming kitchen and food services.

Mayor Cohen Barnes has previously expressed support for the project, and called the plans “transformational” for both NIU and the city.

Not all have expressed support for the project, however. First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada has previously said she doesn’t believe the project aligns with revitalization plans for the neighborhood adopted by the Council in 2018.

NIU has said the Center’s location on the city’s north side, the Annie Glidden North neighborhood, is key to helping invest in the area and promote ongoing redevelopment, a priority the city has also cited.

The agreement also lays out a tentative timeline for the build, documents show.

“It is expected that the Buyer will commence the construction of the Center no later than four years from the closing date.”