Boys soccer: 5 players who could be the Daily Chronicle 2024 Player of the Year

DeKalb County United’s Jameson Carl, from Sycamore, kicks the ball last month during practice at the Northern Illinois University Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The Daily Chronicle is looking ahead to the 2024-25 athletic season and five different Player of the Year competitions. Today, we look at five potential boys soccer players of the year.

Last year, defense ruled the area soccer scene with DeKalb centerback Matt Tuszynski being named the Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Tuszynski has graduated, as have six members of the all-area first team. But there are still a lot of talented players returning. Here are five who could end up as our 2024 Player of the Year.

Jameson Carl, Sycamore, sr., MF/F

Carl was a prolific scorer for the Spartans, knocking home 22 goals and dishing out 11 assists. He was an all-sectional selection and was co-player of the year in the Interstate 8. As a sophomore, he had three goals and 12 assists and was also an all-area first-team selection.

The Spartans had won regional tournaments in three straight postseasons before Kaneland eliminated them in a regional semifinal. The Knights and Spartans split the regular season series and shared the I-8 title.

Five seniors graduated from that Sycamore team. If this year’s Spartans club is going to leap forward, more than likely it will involve an even bigger season from their offensive standout.

Matthew Mitchinson, sr., MF, Kaneland

The Knights were loaded with seniors as they locked horns with Sycamore all year. But Mitchinson still found his way around the offense even with prolific senior goal scorers like Sam Keen (37 goals) and Wilson Love (18).

Now a senior, Mitchinson scored five goals and had seven assists in earning all-conference recognition in the I-8. He figures to be a big piece of the puzzle for a Kaneland team that has lost three straight regional final games and is looking to get over that hump for the first time since 2019.

Mauricio Jasso, jr., F, DeKalb

The Barbs were a senior-heavy team last year with a top-notch defense. The Barbs closed the regular season 5-2-1, including shutouts against Kaneland and Sycamore.

Jasso still became a reliable offensive weapon. His six goals were among the team leaders, and he had three assists as well for the defensive-minded Barbs. If they are going to claim their first regional title since 2019, Jasso figures to have a big role to play.

Tyler Bogle, sr., MF/F, Indian Creek

The Timberwolves, after winning two games combined in 2021 and 2022, went 9-10-2 in 2023. If they look to continue that upward trend and notch a playoff win for the first time since winning a regional title in 2019, Bogle figures to be a big part of it.

The team MVP, Bogle scored 21 goals and had three assists while earning a spot on the All-Little Ten Conference team. With all-area honorable mention selections expected to return such as goalie and defender Jake Coulter and attacker Jason Brewer, Bogle is poised for another solid year.

Jamie Serna, sr., GK, Genoa-Kingston

The Cogs reached a regional final last year but fell a goal short of winning a third straight regional. They usually have a prolific goal-scorer, and last year was no exception with Jay Wolcott posting 48 goals, while Serna had a breakout year in goal.

He only allowed five goals in Big Northern Conference play – the next-best goalie in the league surrendered 10. He finished the year with four shutouts. And while the offense this year may look a little different with a lot of graduated players like Wolcott, Serna’s expected return gives the Cogs a huge weapon in the back.